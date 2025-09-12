Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Texas Pacific Land Corporation $TPL

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,008,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 347.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 8,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Texas Pacific Land

In related news, Director Eric L. Oliver purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $881.27 per share, for a total transaction of $88,127.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 393,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,867,872. The trade was a 0.03% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 250 shares of company stock valued at $233,885. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $940.54 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $789.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1,769.14. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $945.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,145.70.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.48 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.00 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.16% and a return on equity of 39.47%.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 31.90%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

