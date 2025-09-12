Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Unity Bancorp, Inc. $UNTY

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNTY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 11,262.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 20.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Unity Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Unity Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $519,000. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Unity Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UNTY opened at $53.10 on Friday. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $54.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.89 and a 200-day moving average of $45.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Unity Bancorp Increases Dividend

Unity Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UNTY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $34.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Unity Bancorp from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UNTY

About Unity Bancorp

(Free Report)

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.