Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Viant Technology Inc. $DSP

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Viant Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Viant Technology by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Viant Technology by 18.4% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntleigh Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Viant Technology by 16.7% in the first quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company’s stock.
Viant Technology Stock Performance
NASDAQ DSP opened at $9.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $628.24 million, a PE ratio of 76.78 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average of $13.19. Viant Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $26.33.
Viant Technology Profile
Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.
