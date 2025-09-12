Elbit Systems Ltd. $ESLT Stake Raised by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 25,436.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESLT. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 232.6% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 8.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Elbit Systems from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.00.

NASDAQ ESLT opened at $505.45 on Friday. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $188.53 and a 12 month high of $507.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 57.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $462.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $418.45.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 14th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

