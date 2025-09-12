EPWK (NASDAQ:EPWK) Trading 11.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

EPWK Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPWK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 11.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.60. 3,262,123 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 1,864,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of EPWK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on EPWK
EPWK Stock Up 11.5%
About EPWK
Our mission is to add value to our users in both service supply and demand sides. We create an innovative and efficient crowdsourcing platform to connect businesses with great talents. We design a digital marketplace with a comprehensive services catalog and an efficient search, find and order process to match talents with service needs.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than EPWK
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- High-Flyers Near Resistance: 3 Stocks to Watch for a Dip
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Seagate Technology Leads S&P 500: What’s Behind Its 120% Gain?
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Vanguard’s VUG ETF: The Ultimate Growth ETF for Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for EPWK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPWK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.