Equitable Holdings, Inc. $EQH Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 314,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,549 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $16,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,878,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,496 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,558,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,672,000 after purchasing an additional 337,883 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 5,536.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,109,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,691 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at $108,264,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,909,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,981,000 after purchasing an additional 879,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on EQH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Equitable from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.90.

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of EQH opened at $53.86 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.69 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.06.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.10%.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In other Equitable news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total value of $134,836.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,411.86. The trade was a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 39,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $2,106,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 703,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,295,688.45. The trade was a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,090 shares of company stock worth $7,549,152 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.