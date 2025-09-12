EQV Ventures Acquisition (NYSE:EQV) Trading Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

EQV Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.41 and last traded at $10.40. Approximately 20,505 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 27,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

EQV Ventures Acquisition Stock Up 0.1%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.31.

Institutional Trading of EQV Ventures Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQV Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQV Ventures Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $540,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EQV Ventures Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $707,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in EQV Ventures Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,628,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in EQV Ventures Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,045,000.

EQV Ventures Acquisition Company Profile

EQV Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company, which engages in the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded on April 15, 2024 and is headquartered in Park City, UT.

