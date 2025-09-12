Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.38 and traded as high as $63.20. Euroseas shares last traded at $63.10, with a volume of 32,160 shares traded.

ESEA has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Euroseas from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Euroseas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.38. The firm has a market cap of $442.33 million, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The shipping company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.33. Euroseas had a net margin of 53.75% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The business had revenue of $57.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Euroseas Ltd. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Euroseas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio is 16.45%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Euroseas during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Euroseas by 387.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,117 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Euroseas during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Commons Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Euroseas during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Euroseas during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 6.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.

