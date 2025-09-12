Evercore ISI Boosts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $260.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AAPL. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC set a $220.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.80.

AAPL stock opened at $230.03 on Wednesday. Apple has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 333.3% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

