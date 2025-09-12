ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS Shares Acquired by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in ExlService by 51.8% in the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 1,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in ExlService by 25.7% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in ExlService by 35.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ExlService from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $44.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.03. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.72 and a twelve month high of $52.43. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. ExlService had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 12.00%.The firm had revenue of $514.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. ExlService has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.900 EPS. Research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

