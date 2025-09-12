FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 60 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4,200.0% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 187.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 95 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS opened at $369.89 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.82 and a twelve month high of $499.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $398.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $425.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $585.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.70 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 31.59%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.800-17.400 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

FDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $448.00 to $394.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $390.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $448.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $431.25.

In other news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.39, for a total value of $1,320,315.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,650.79. The trade was a 39.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.60, for a total value of $1,106,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 44 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,474.40. The trade was a 98.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,031 shares of company stock valued at $5,825,481. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

