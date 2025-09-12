Farmer Brothers (NASDAQ:FARM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Farmer Brothers Company (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.81 and traded as high as $2.48. Farmer Brothers shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 1,230,183 shares.

Farmer Brothers Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $50.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.81.

Farmer Brothers (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Farmer Brothers had a negative return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. Equities analysts forecast that Farmer Brothers Company will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Farmer Brothers

Farmer Brothers Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARM. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Farmer Brothers in the second quarter valued at approximately $685,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Farmer Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Farmer Brothers by 253.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 49,374 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Farmer Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Farmer Brothers by 210.2% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 42,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 28,661 shares in the last quarter. 64.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

