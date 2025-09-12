Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF $FDIS Stake Boosted by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 317.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,120 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.14% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $609,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,865,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Price Performance

FDIS opened at $102.50 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $104.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.34.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

