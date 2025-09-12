Financial Comparison: Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) versus Able Energy (OTCMKTS:ABLE)

Able Energy (OTCMKTS:ABLE – Get Free Report) and Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Able Energy has a beta of 12.7, suggesting that its share price is 1,170% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valero Energy has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.7% of Valero Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Valero Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Able Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Valero Energy $123.78 billion 0.40 $2.77 billion $2.40 65.65

This table compares Able Energy and Valero Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Valero Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Able Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Able Energy and Valero Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Able Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 Valero Energy 0 4 11 2 2.88

Valero Energy has a consensus target price of $158.87, suggesting a potential upside of 0.84%. Given Valero Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Valero Energy is more favorable than Able Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Able Energy and Valero Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Able Energy N/A N/A N/A Valero Energy 0.62% 5.76% 2.62%

Summary

Valero Energy beats Able Energy on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Able Energy

Able Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail distribution of home heating oil, propane gas, kerosene, and diesel fuels to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It also offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning installation and repair services. In addition, the company markets other petroleum products to commercial customers, including on-road and off-road diesel fuel, gasoline, and lubricants. Further, it involves in the retail sale of food, merchandise, and personal services, as well as provides onsite and mobile vehicle repair, and services and maintenance to professional and leisure driver through a network of 10 travel plazas located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, and Virginia. Able Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Rockaway, New Jersey.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, heating oil, and asphalt; feedstocks; aromatics; sulfur and residual fuel oil; intermediate oils; and sulfur, sweet, and sour crude oils. It sells its refined products through wholesale rack and bulk markets; and through outlets under the Valero, Beacon, Diamond Shamrock, Shamrock, Ultramar, and Texaco brands. The company owns and operates renewable diesel and ethanol plants, as well as produces renewable diesel and naphtha under the Diamond Green Diesel brand name. In addition, it offers ethanol and various co-products, including dry distiller grains, syrup, and inedible distillers corn oil to animal feed customers. The company was formerly known as Valero Refining and Marketing Company and changed its name to Valero Energy Corporation in August 1997. Valero Energy Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

