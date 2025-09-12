Financial Survey: FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) vs. ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY)

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) and ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

FOX has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ITV has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get FOX alerts:

Dividends

FOX pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. ITV pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. FOX pays out 11.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FOX has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOX 0 2 0 0 2.00 ITV 1 3 0 0 1.75

Earnings and Valuation

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for FOX and ITV, as provided by MarketBeat.

This table compares FOX and ITV”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOX $16.30 billion 1.44 $2.26 billion $4.91 10.76 ITV $4.46 billion 0.93 $521.38 million N/A N/A

FOX has higher revenue and earnings than ITV.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.4% of FOX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of ITV shares are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of FOX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of ITV shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FOX and ITV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOX 13.88% 18.86% 9.56% ITV N/A N/A N/A

Summary

FOX beats ITV on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FOX

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S. Television segment produces, acquires, markets, and distributes programming through the FOX broadcast network, advertising supported video-on-demand service Tubi, and operates power broadcast television stations including duopolies and other digital platform; and produces content for third parties. The Credible segment engages in the consumer finance marketplace. The FOX Studio Lot segment provides television and film production services along with office space, studio operation services and includes all operations of the facility. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About ITV

(Get Free Report)

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters. The segment also operates as an unscripted independent producer of content in the United States; and produces content for local broadcasters and international OTT platforms in Canada, Australia, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Denmark. In addition, this segment engages in licensing its finished programmes, formats, and third-party content internationally, as well as finances productions. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts and streams various contents on its family of free-to-air TV channels; and offers television advertising services. The company also delivers content through linear television broadcasting, as well as on the ITV Hub, BritBox UK, ITVX, catch up services on pay platforms, and through direct content deals. In addition, this segment offers online advertising, HD digital channel on pay platform, and ITV Premium subscription services. The company was founded in 1955 is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.