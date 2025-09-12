First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $48.15 and traded as high as $48.83. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF shares last traded at $48.79, with a volume of 200,178 shares changing hands.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.38 and a beta of 0.15.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 407.89%.
About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF
First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.
