First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $48.15 and traded as high as $48.83. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF shares last traded at $48.79, with a volume of 200,178 shares changing hands.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.38 and a beta of 0.15.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 407.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCAL. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,999,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,038,000 after purchasing an additional 89,948 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 56,132 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after buying an additional 20,964 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 34,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 20,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Climber Capital SA bought a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $710,000. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

