Fortuna Mining Corp. $FSM Position Boosted by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 383,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortuna Mining were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in Fortuna Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $445,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fortuna Mining by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Fortuna Mining by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 927,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 123,720 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortuna Mining by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 303,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 68,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Fortuna Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $801,000. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Fortuna Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. CIBC increased their price target on Fortuna Mining from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortuna Mining in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Fortuna Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortuna Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE:FSM opened at $8.42 on Friday. Fortuna Mining Corp. has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $8.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Fortuna Mining (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). Fortuna Mining had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $230.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortuna Mining Corp. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire.

