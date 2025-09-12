Fox Corporation $FOXA Shares Purchased by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 246.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,960 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 166,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of FOX by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group set a $65.00 price target on shares of FOX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price target on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FOX from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

FOXA stock opened at $58.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Fox Corporation has a 12 month low of $38.72 and a 12 month high of $62.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.86%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a yield of 93.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous dividend of $0.18. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

