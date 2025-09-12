FrontView REIT (FVR) versus Its Competitors Head to Head Survey

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) is one of 111 publicly-traded companies in the “REIT – EQTY TRUST – OTHER” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare FrontView REIT to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

FrontView REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. FrontView REIT pays out -80.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “REIT – EQTY TRUST – OTHER” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.6% and pay out 1,034.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. FrontView REIT is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares FrontView REIT and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FrontView REIT -43.21% -5.48% -3.33% FrontView REIT Competitors -1.05% -3.69% 0.83%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FrontView REIT 1 2 2 0 2.20 FrontView REIT Competitors 1771 6930 7650 232 2.38

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for FrontView REIT and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

FrontView REIT currently has a consensus target price of $15.10, indicating a potential upside of 9.74%. As a group, “REIT – EQTY TRUST – OTHER” companies have a potential upside of 11.16%. Given FrontView REIT’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FrontView REIT has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.9% of shares of all “REIT – EQTY TRUST – OTHER” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of FrontView REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of shares of all “REIT – EQTY TRUST – OTHER” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FrontView REIT and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FrontView REIT $66.68 million -$22.21 million -12.86 FrontView REIT Competitors $1.50 billion $129.05 million 40.17

FrontView REIT’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than FrontView REIT. FrontView REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

FrontView REIT peers beat FrontView REIT on 12 of the 14 factors compared.

About FrontView REIT

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

