FST (NASDAQ:KBSX) Trading Up 0.9% – Should You Buy?

FST Corp. (NASDAQ:KBSX – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.63. Approximately 13,165 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 16,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

FST Stock Up 0.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $61.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FST

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FST stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FST Corp. (NASDAQ:KBSX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of FST at the end of the most recent quarter. 50.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FST Company Profile

FST Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes steel golf shafts to golf club original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers steel shafts under the KBS brand name. FST Corp.is based in Chiayi, Taiwan.

Featured Stories

