Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR $YMM Position Boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,761,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935,344 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $137,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 495.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Full Truck Alliance Trading Up 2.9%

YMM stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.98.

Full Truck Alliance Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.096 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 60.0%. Full Truck Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Full Truck Alliance currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.