Gelteq (NASDAQ:GELS) Shares Up 11.1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Gelteq Limited (NASDAQ:GELS – Get Free Report) traded up 11.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.59 and last traded at $1.50. 165,383 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,793,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Gelteq Stock Up 11.1%

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1.54.

Institutional Trading of Gelteq

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gelteq stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gelteq Limited (NASDAQ:GELS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Gelteq as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Gelteq Company Profile

Gelteq Inc is a biotechnology company which specializes in the formulation, development and manufacturing of ingestible gel platform designed for nutrient and drug delivery. The Company is focused on advancing and commercializing its delivery solutions within core verticals pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter medications, nutraceuticals, animal medications and sports nutrition.

