Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 84.0% from the August 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Internet of Things ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNSR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 575.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period.

Global X Internet of Things ETF Price Performance

Shares of SNSR stock opened at $39.15 on Friday. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 12-month low of $26.78 and a 12-month high of $39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.51.

Global X Internet of Things ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X Internet of Things ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $0.0504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th.

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

