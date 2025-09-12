Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 2,477,307 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 57.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,764,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,477,307 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $136,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $124,113,000. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $122,795,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 20.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,111,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,311,000 after buying an additional 3,967,830 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 89.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 5,047,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,228,000 after buying an additional 2,382,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 18.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 13,285,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,642,000 after buying an additional 2,070,416 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DOC opened at $18.16 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $23.26. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $694.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-1.870 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 508.33%.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,985.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 210,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,696.96. The trade was a 1.41% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 8,783 shares of company stock valued at $150,129 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DOC shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

