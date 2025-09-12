Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 4,166,861 Shares of Rogers Communication, Inc. $RCI

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rogers Communication, Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 303.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,538,620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,166,861 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communication were worth $148,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Rogers Communication by 885.4% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its holdings in Rogers Communication by 1.2% in the first quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 102,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Rogers Communication by 57.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Rogers Communication by 48.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Rogers Communication by 10.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,739 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. 45.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communication from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communication presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Rogers Communication Stock Up 1.4%

Rogers Communication stock opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79. Rogers Communication, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $41.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Rogers Communication had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communication, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communication Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $0.3672 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. This is an increase from Rogers Communication’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Rogers Communication’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

About Rogers Communication

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

