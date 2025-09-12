Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 70,623 Shares of Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,265,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,623 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.43% of Tractor Supply worth $124,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 89.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $60.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Tractor Supply Company has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.93 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Tractor Supply has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.180 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

In related news, Director Denise L. Jackson sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $68,152.50. Following the sale, the director owned 31,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,695.50. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 35,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $2,006,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 74,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,880. This represents a 32.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,680 shares of company stock valued at $12,071,552 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

