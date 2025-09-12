Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 2,050,891 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. $SLF

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 282.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,776,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050,891 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $159,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 164.5% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 53.2% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at $55,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 12.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

SLF opened at $59.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.95. The firm has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.44 and a 1 year high of $66.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.29. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 7.59%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

SLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lowered Sun Life Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays lowered Sun Life Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Scotiabank raised Sun Life Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Argus raised Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SLF

Sun Life Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.