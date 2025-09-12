Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. $EQH

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,328,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,531 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $121,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Equitable during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Equitable during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equitable during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Equitable by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable Stock Up 2.2%

Equitable stock opened at $53.86 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.69 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.10%.

EQH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Equitable from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Equitable from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Equitable from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Equitable from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Equitable from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $212,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,615.43. This trade represents a 16.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 39,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $2,106,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 703,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,295,688.45. The trade was a 5.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,090 shares of company stock worth $7,549,152. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

