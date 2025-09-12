Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 934,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,331 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $126,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Talon Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 5,056.9% in the first quarter. Talon Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 17,851 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 8.4% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth about $250,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth about $29,881,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Leidos from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $186.00) on shares of Leidos in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Baird R W cut Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $178.00 target price on Leidos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $168,913.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,068 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,095.24. The trade was a 4.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Edward Hull sold 12,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,226,215.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,040.38. This trade represents a 32.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,975 shares of company stock worth $4,078,740 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Stock Up 2.8%

Leidos stock opened at $185.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.62 and a 52 week high of $202.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.58. Leidos had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 8.22%.The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.150-11.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 15.12%.

Leidos Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.