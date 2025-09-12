Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. $ALK

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 249.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,638,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,882,598 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.15% of Alaska Air Group worth $129,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,134,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,191,000 after buying an additional 1,222,277 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 707.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 474,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,331,000 after buying an additional 415,334 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 630.3% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 442,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,757,000 after buying an additional 381,509 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,910,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,028,000 after buying an additional 321,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kyle B. Levine sold 5,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $341,533.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 20,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,956.75. This trade represents a 22.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $285,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,695.10. This represents a 10.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,306. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Shares of ALK stock opened at $63.81 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.97 and a 52-week high of $78.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.84.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.22. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.33%.The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Alaska Air Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.250- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

