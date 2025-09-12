Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $115.22 Million Position in Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,091,176 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,156 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $115,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at $1,274,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,424,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,572,000 after acquiring an additional 208,064 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 429.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 316,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,179,000 after acquiring an additional 256,996 shares during the period. Finally, Unisphere Establishment acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at $4,963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective (up previously from $167.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, August 25th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.07.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE TOL opened at $147.09 on Friday. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.67 and a 1 year high of $169.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.38.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Stephen F. East sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total value of $288,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,724.71. This represents a 16.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.65, for a total transaction of $562,841.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 118,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,533,880.45. The trade was a 3.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,413 shares of company stock worth $5,746,216. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Stories

