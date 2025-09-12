Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $116.31 Million Position in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,651,892 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 288,219 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $116,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TPR. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at about $1,708,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter worth about $382,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Tapestry by 16.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,342 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Tapestry by 1,025.9% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 79,702 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 72,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Tapestry by 689.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,374 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.47.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $780,712.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 21,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,756.90. This trade represents a 27.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

TPR opened at $107.01 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $41.38 and a one year high of $114.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.38.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Tapestry had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 68.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.300-5.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 253.97%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

