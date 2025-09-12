Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $121.84 Million Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 163.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,043,981 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648,184 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.32% of MasTec worth $121,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,618,000 after acquiring an additional 40,483 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 178.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 72,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,921,000 after acquiring an additional 46,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 194,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,993,575. The trade was a 4.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $1,806,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 101,349 shares in the company, valued at $18,312,750.81. This represents a 8.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTZ opened at $189.27 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.70 and a fifty-two week high of $194.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 1.81.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. MasTec had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. MasTec has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.280-2.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.230-6.440 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTZ. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $181.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $210.00 price objective on shares of MasTec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.22.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

