Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $140.35 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,421 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $140,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,160,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,022,000 after buying an additional 451,169 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,603,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,959,000 after buying an additional 738,441 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,285,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,309,000 after buying an additional 269,131 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,305,000 after buying an additional 480,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,329,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,848,000 after buying an additional 99,758 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.9%

VIG opened at $216.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.45. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $216.82. The company has a market cap of $97.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.