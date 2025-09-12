Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 603,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 91,707 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.84% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $135,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,573,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $352,190,000 after buying an additional 935,721 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,268,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $731,747,000 after buying an additional 716,442 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 997,882 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $223,406,000 after buying an additional 365,575 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth about $79,255,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,231,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,066,798,000 after buying an additional 244,259 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WST. Barclays initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.71.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of WST stock opened at $263.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.05. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.43 and a 52-week high of $352.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $240.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $766.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.11 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 16.48%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.650-6.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

