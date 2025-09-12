Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,740,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536,167 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.62% of Coterra Energy worth $136,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 75,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $766,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 595,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after buying an additional 21,365 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 31,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CTRA opened at $24.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.34. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $29.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 23.80%.The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTRA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Pickering Energy Partners cut shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.39.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

