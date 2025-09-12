Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF $FEZ

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,567,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 620,419 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $139,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 11,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 715.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $60.45 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $61.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.04.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

