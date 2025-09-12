Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 1,174,746 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. $CNP

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,950,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174,746 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.61% of CenterPoint Energy worth $143,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNP. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 92,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho set a $39.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $38.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of CNP stock opened at $38.26 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $39.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.66 and its 200 day moving average is $36.86. The company has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.740-1.760 EPS. Research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

About CenterPoint Energy



CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Read More

