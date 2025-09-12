Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 155,977 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. $WIX

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 761,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,977 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $124,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Wix.com by 63.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter worth about $29,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 183.3% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 28.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WIX. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wix.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.63.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $169.45 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $114.89 and a 1-year high of $247.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.54 and a 200 day moving average of $157.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 60.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $489.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.62 million. Wix.com had a net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 136.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

