Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 495,214 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 26.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,394,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495,214 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $145,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PFS Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $71.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.81. The stock has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $71.30.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

