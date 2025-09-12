Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 800,762 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 407.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 997,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800,762 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $150,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,285,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $644,980,000 after acquiring an additional 208,586 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,950,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $293,555,000 after buying an additional 144,732 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,108,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $166,830,000 after buying an additional 74,178 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,100,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $165,689,000 after buying an additional 33,449 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,004,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $151,213,000 after buying an additional 22,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $126,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,681.60. This represents a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $188.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.07.

NYSE CRL opened at $159.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -120.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.47. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $230.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.94.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.76 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

