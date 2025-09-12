Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Position in Credicorp Ltd. $BAP

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 781,374 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.98% of Credicorp worth $145,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Credicorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,032,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Credicorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,695,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,852 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Credicorp by 21.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 867,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,465,000 after purchasing an additional 155,162 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Credicorp by 13.4% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 574,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,950,000 after purchasing an additional 68,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Credicorp by 27.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 557,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,737,000 after purchasing an additional 118,706 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BAP opened at $266.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $243.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $165.51 and a 12 month high of $268.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.51. Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 20.94%.The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Research analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Credicorp to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Credicorp from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. HSBC lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Credicorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.83.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

