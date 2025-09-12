Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 1,150,122 Shares of Eversource Energy $ES

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,244,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,150,122 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Eversource Energy worth $139,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Presima Securities ULC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 14,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 409.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 24,213 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $994,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 41,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 47,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on ES shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.38.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of ES opened at $65.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $68.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 6.60%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.670-4.820 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7525 per share. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Loretta D. Keane bought 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.07 per share, with a total value of $249,744.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,033 shares in the company, valued at $795,020.31. This trade represents a 45.80% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

