Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 122,735 Shares of Corpay, Inc. $CPAY

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 443,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,735 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.63% of Corpay worth $154,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPAY. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Corpay by 309.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Corpay by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corpay by 648.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $440.00 price target on Corpay in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Corpay in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Corpay from $360.00 to $356.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Corpay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $392.00 target price on Corpay and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.43.

CPAY stock opened at $313.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $322.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Corpay, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.02 and a 1-year high of $400.81.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.02. Corpay had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 25.17%.The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

