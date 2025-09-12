Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 167,326 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 746,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 167,326 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.67% of Quest Diagnostics worth $126,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGX. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $554,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DGX shares. Evercore ISI set a $185.00 target price on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Baird R W downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $183.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.54. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $146.17 and a 12 month high of $185.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.67.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 9.01%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.630-9.830 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 38.32%.

Insider Activity

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 8,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.40, for a total transaction of $1,384,230.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,484. The trade was a 43.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick Plewman sold 5,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $968,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,325. This trade represents a 22.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,496 shares of company stock valued at $4,278,787. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.