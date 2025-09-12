Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 347,337 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,087,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,337 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Church & Dwight worth $119,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,410,000 after buying an additional 750,575 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Church & Dwight by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,097,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,028,000 after buying an additional 79,170 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,404,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,823,000 after buying an additional 124,560 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 48.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,115,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,845,000 after buying an additional 688,863 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,864,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,191,000 after acquiring an additional 68,896 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Richard A. Dierker acquired 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.57 per share, for a total transaction of $500,887.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,802.84. This trade represents a 25.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlen Hooker sold 6,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $627,154.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,754.60. This trade represents a 96.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 12,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,702 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $94.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.20. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.50 and a fifty-two week high of $116.46. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.44.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 55.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial set a $110.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CHD

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.