Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 34,792 Shares of Kellanova $K

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,597,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,792 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $131,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Kellanova in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellanova in the first quarter worth about $25,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellanova in the first quarter worth about $27,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellanova in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellanova in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Kellanova stock opened at $79.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.77 and a 200-day moving average of $81.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $77.70 and a 1 year high of $83.22.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Kellanova had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.56%.The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 60.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

K has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kellanova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.50 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellanova currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $9,116,350.45. Following the sale, the insider owned 45,097,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,501,192.90. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,145,846 shares of company stock worth $91,267,778 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

