Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 46,184 Shares of Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 407,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,184 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $134,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Hubbell by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Hubbell by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Hubbell by 551.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hubbell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $445.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $420.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.63.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $451.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $430.49 and its 200-day moving average is $387.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. Hubbell Inc has a 52-week low of $299.42 and a 52-week high of $481.35.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 27.63%. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.650-18.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

