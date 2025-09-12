Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 52,809 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF $ESGD

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,571,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,809 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $128,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 249.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,035.9% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $65,000.

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $92.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.45. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $92.89.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

