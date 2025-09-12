Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 82,952 Shares of Sanofi $SNY

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,775,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,952 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $153,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 69,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.1% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.1% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in Sanofi by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of SNY opened at $47.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.21. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $44.73 and a 52 week high of $60.12. The stock has a market cap of $117.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06). Sanofi had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 21.47%.The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNY. Wall Street Zen raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

